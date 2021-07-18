Purvanchal Expressway almost complete, likely to open soon

Lucknow: In what appears to be a major achievement for the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the ambitious Rs 22,494 crore Purvanchal Expressway project is almost complete and will soon see vehicles plying, adding to people's comfort and reducing their travel time remarkably.

Purvanchal Expressway, the longest expressway of the country, connects Lucknow and Ghazipur, covering 10 districts of UP.

The expressway is being seen as one of the biggest gifts of the Yogi Government to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Once complete, which is expected anytime soon, the expressway will reduce travel time between Ghazipur and Lucknow from eight hours to only three and a half. Besides, people will be able to reach Delhi from Ghazipur by road in just 10 hours.

In order to accelerate development of the state further, the Yogi Government has already purchased 89 percent of the required land for the ambitious Ganga Expressway project.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi directed officials to expedite the remaining works of important development projects of the state at the Team-9 meeting on Saturday. He told the officials to take special care of the quality of the works being done and ensure timely completion of the projects.

CM is working diligently to secure life and livelihood of the people of the state amid the pandemic. The State Government under his leadership is encouraging investments in the state to accelerate the development process and create massive employment opportunities for the youth. As a result, new industries are coming up in the state offering jobs in various sectors to the youth. The employment generation during the Yogi Government remains unparallelled compared to the previous government despite Covid-19.