Punjab vigilance bureau arrests two DFSCs

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its campaign against corruption in the state, on Tuesday, arrested two district food and civil supplies controllers (DFSCs) involved in the infamous tender scam in different grain markets in the Ludhiana district.

In addition to this, the VB has also initiated proceedings in the court against three accused namely RK Singla, deputy director of food and civil supplies and Pankaj Kumar @ Menu Malhotra and Inderjit Singh @ Indi, both PAs of former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu to declare them as proclaimed offenders (PO).

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the VB said the bureau had already registered a case under FIR No. 11 dated 16-08-2022, under sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and 7, 8, 12, 13(2) of prevention of corruption act against contractor Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh, Sandeep Bhatia and owners/partners of

Gurdas Ram & company as well as officers/officials of Punjab food and civil supply department for allocation of labour and transportation tenders in various grain markets.