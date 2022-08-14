Punjab VB nabs eight for bribe in July
chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau during its ongoing crusade against corruption has been able to nab 8 employees red-handed while accepting bribes in 5 different trap cases during July including two PSPCL employees and three employees from improvement trust Ludhiana.
Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the it has put up its best efforts to eradicate corruption in every sphere during the period. In this direction, vigilance officers have ensured that the suspect did not escape judicial punishment in the various courts in the State, he added.
He informed that in the last month, the Bureau had registered 14 criminal cases in which 20 accused persons were involved in corruption. In these criminal cases, four police personnel, two revenue officials and six employees of improvement trust Ludhiana including its former chairman Raman Bala Subramanyam were booked by the VB.
The spokesperson further informed that the Bureau has submitted challans pertaining to eight vigilance cases in various special courts in the last month.
