Punjab VB books ASI, sarpanch for corruption

chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau Punjab during its ongoing campaign against corruption on Tuesday registered a bribery case against the ASI (LR) Charanjit Singh (No. 1144/Faridkot) and Harneet Singh Sarpanch village Ghudu Walla, Faridkot.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said case has been registered against the above-mentioned accused on the basis of a complaint registered at anti-corruption helpline number 95012-00200 by Rajveer Singh village Sadiq, Faridkot district.

He informed that the complainant has alleged that ASI and Gurjant Singh village Ghudu Wala had a conversation regarding the distillation of illicit liquor by Satpal Singh of village Kundu Walla.