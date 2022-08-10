Punjab VB books ASI, sarpanch for corruption
chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau Punjab during its ongoing campaign against corruption on Tuesday registered a bribery case against the ASI (LR) Charanjit Singh (No. 1144/Faridkot) and Harneet Singh Sarpanch village Ghudu Walla, Faridkot.
Disclosing this on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said case has been registered against the above-mentioned accused on the basis of a complaint registered at anti-corruption helpline number 95012-00200 by Rajveer Singh village Sadiq, Faridkot district.
He informed that the complainant has alleged that ASI and Gurjant Singh village Ghudu Wala had a conversation regarding the distillation of illicit liquor by Satpal Singh of village Kundu Walla.
