Punjab to set up single window in every district for speedy clearance to biz

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up a single-window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists.



During an interactive meeting with the industrial tycoons here, the Chief Minister said that these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle-free manner.

He said that the process of single windows in every district will enable the industrialists to get clearances without running pillar to post in several offices thereby saving a lot of time, money, and energy. Mann said that the state government is duty-bound to facilitate the investors/ entrepreneurs in a big way.

Showcasing Punjab as the most favourable investment destination, the Chief Minister said that the industrial friendly policies of the state government coupled with the hard-working and dedicated manpower is a rarest of rare combination which is needed for accelerating the pace of industrial growth. He said that the state government aims at making Punjab a front-runner state in industrial growth thereby propelling into a high growth trajectory.

Mann said that ushering an era of industrial growth will help in the progress of the state on one hand and the prosperity of its people on the other.

He said that the state is already roping in industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. He said that the Punjab government is committed to giving impetus to industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.