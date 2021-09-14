Punjab to set up 24,689 polling booths for upcoming poll: CEO

Chandigarh: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab Dr. S. Karuna Raju on Tuesday said that after rationalization the number of polling booths in the state has been enhanced to 24,689 from the existing 23211.



Interacting with the media persons here at his office, the Chief Electoral Officer said that due to the due COVID pandemic, the limit of voters falling in a polling booth has been reduced from existing 1400 to 1200. He said that this has led to an enhancement in the number of polling booths across the state.

Dr Raju also said that after the rationalization process the number of polling booths has been increased to 24689 from the existing 23211.

The Chief Electoral Officer also said that The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its concurrence to arrange additional EVMs required for the ensuing Assembly Election in Punjab. He said that 10500 Control Units (CU) and 21100 VVPATs are being transported from different districts of Madhya Pradesh to various districts of Punjab. Dr. Raju said that with the addition of these machines, O/o CEO Punjab will have 45316 Ballot Units (BU), 34942 Controlling Units (CU) and 37576 VVPAT machines.

The Chief Electoral Officer asserted that the EVMs are being transported duly adopting the Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the ECI. Dr Raju said that district wise Nodal Officers are picking up these machines from Madhaya Pradesh in GpS fitted special transport containers under tight security after proper scanning.