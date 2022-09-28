Punjab to resume youth award named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: In a big bonanza to people on birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to resume Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva award and setting up of chair at Guru Nanak Dev university in name of legendary martyr.



Addressing the gathering here during a state level function to mark birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Chief Minister said that the award will bestowed to 46 youth every year for their outstanding contribution in several fields. He said that the award winners will get cash money worth Rs 51,000 along with appreciation certificate. Bhagwant Mann bemoaned that this award was stopped around seven years back but will be resumed now.

The Chief Minister further announced that the state government will set up a chair on name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Guru Nanak Dev university, Amritsar. He said that the chair will undertake extensive research on life and philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Bhagwant Mann said that this will help in inspiring the coming generations for serving the country.

Mann also called upon the youth of the state to follow the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to make Punjab a front-runner state in the country.

The Chief Minister laid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev here on Wednesday during which a contingent of Punjab Police gave a guard of honor as a mark of respect.