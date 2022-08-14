Punjab: Terror module busted ahead of I-Day

Chandigarh: Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons.Police said they were asked to strike before independence day to disturb peace and harmony in the country.



The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police.

"Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested," the Punjab Police tweeted.

Police also recovered three hand-grenades (P-86), one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from the possession of arrested persons, said DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav here in a statement.

The accused were identified as Deepak Sharma of Preet Nagar in Moga, Sandeep Singh of village Kotkaror Kalan in Ferozepur, Sunny Dagar of village Ishapur in Najafgarh, and Vipin Jakhar, a resident of Goyla Khurd in New Delhi.

The accused were associated with Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta said police.

Yadav said following reliable inputs that associates of Arsh Dala are being harboured by Vipin Jakhar at his accommodation in village Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, the teams of Punjab Police along with Dwarka Police conducted a raid at their premises on Friday and managed to arrest them.

The investigation has revealed that Deepak Sharma, a history-sheeter, was wanted by the Punjab Police in the murder case of a Moga-based Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi and for firing on the house of Panchayat Secretary of Village Dala, Moga in June 2022, said the DGP.

Sandeep, who recently came back to India from Dubai, had provided logistic support to Deepak to carry out firing at the house of Panchayat Secretary, said Yadav. The DGP said accused Sunny Dagar, who is out of jail on parole, is an active member of the Neeraj Bawana gang and the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, active in Delhi and NCR region, and has been booked under various other cases.