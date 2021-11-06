Punjab SC panel takes note of death of 4 kids from diarrhoea

Chandigarh: Taking stern notice of the Rajpura diarrhoea outbreak incident in which four children have died, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioner Patiala to provide adequate compensation to the families besides arranging supply of clean and potable drinking water in the Basti.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, Patiala In-charge Member of the Commission Paramjit Kaur said that the Commission has taken serious note of the deaths of four children belonging to poor and Scheduled Castes families due to water contamination in Dheha Basti of Rajpura. She instructed the Deputy Commissioner, Patiala Sandeep Hans to provide adequate compensation to the victims' families and provide permanent water connection for potable water.

The Member said, the commission has also directed to rename the Basti from the caste based name.