Punjab SC panel gets FIR lodged against Jalandhar Rural Police

chandigarh: After the intervention of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, the sections of the SC/ST Act, 1989 (Prevention of Atrocities Act) have been added in a case registered by the Jalandhar Rural Police.

Giving more information, Commission Member Gian Chand Diwali said that one Bharat Dhariwal of village Malari, Tehsil Nakodar (Jalandhar) has

alleged that the police intentionally did not add relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, 1989 in a case registered by him against some influential people of the village.

The accused had allegedly demolished his shop, he stated in his complaint before the Commission.

Diwali said that SSP Jalandhar Rural was asked for a thorough investigation in this regard, who in his

reply on Tuesday

informed that after obtaining legal opinion in the case, sections 3(1)(g) and 3(2)(Va) of the SC/ST Act, 1989 have been added and further action is being taken.