Punjab regularises services of Safai Karamcharis, sewer men

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet gave the approval to regularize the services of those safai sewaks and sewer men working on a contract basis in the Urban Local Bodies before the Cabinet's decision on June 18, 2021. This decision would benefit 4587 employees to uplift the standard of living of their families.

Also, in a bid to promote Punjabi language across the state, the Cabinet has decided to implement the requisite qualification of Punjabi language for direct recruitment in the boards, corporations, commissions, authorities, parastatals, etc. along with all the departments in the letter and spirit. Among some other decisions, the Cabinet also decided to waive the arrears of outstanding water bills worth Rs.500 crore.

In a major relief to the cotton growers across the state, the Cabinet also accorded approval to extend the value of relief for 76-100% loss of cotton crop, a value of Rs 5000 per acre has been added to the current value of Rs 12000 per acre making it to Rs 17000 per acre. By taking this measure, the affected farmers would be able to get reasonable financial relief from the government. These relief rates will be effective from June 1, 2021.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet also decided to give huge relief to the domestic electricity consumers having sanctioned load up to 7 KW by reducing electricity tariff rates by Rs.3 per unit w.e.f. November 1, 2021, instead of earlier December 1, 2021. This decision would involve an annual financial burden of Rs 151 crore on the state exchequer thus benefitting nearly 69 lakh out of 71.75 lakh domestic consumers with

the reduced tariff.