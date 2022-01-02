Punjab ready to tackle third wave: Channi

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib on the occasion of New Year and prayed for Sarbat Da Bhala (welfare of all).



After paying obeisance Channi announced a new year bonanza to the people of Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

The Chief Minister dedicated City Centre to the Public at Sri Chamkaur Sahib. This City Centre has come up at a cost of Rs. 5.60 crore in four acre land. Earlier this land was a filthy dirty water pond which has been transformed into city centre with provisions of Cafeteria, Gymnasium Hall for girls, 2 Multi- purpose Halls and 2 acre playground especially for girls. Besides this, City centre would be used for social gatherings for the public.

The CM also inaugurated the 200 LPM PCA Oxygen Generation plant at Government hospital Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that Punjab is fully ready to tackle 3rd wave of Corona or Omicron threat.