Punjab: Prez's medal for IGP, police medal for 14 cops
Chandigarh: The Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on the eve of 76th Independence Day, announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials, to be awarded with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Director Bureau of Investigation (BOI) Punjab B Chandra Sekhar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Jatinder Singh Aulakh have been awarded with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
