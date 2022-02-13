Punjab polls: NDA promises domicile quota

Chandigarh: Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday released NDA's manifesto for Punjab promising quota for domicile in public and private sector jobs, better MSP for farmers and better infrastructure for the state.



The Vision Document released by Puri is the election manifesto for the BJP, Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the breakaway Akali group Samyukta

Akali Dal.

Speaking to media persons after unveiling the document, Puri said that under the NDA government in Punjab, focus will be on getting industrial investments in the State, closing down illegal mining operations and fighting the illegal drug trade.

Puri said that industry had already shifted away from Punjab, sand and the land mafia was wreaking havoc in the state and the illicit trade of synthetic drugs was thriving.

The Vision Document promises 50 percent reservation to local youth in private jobs and 75 percent quota in government jobs.

Puri said that a sum of Rs 1 lakh crore would be spent in Punjab over a period of five years to improve infrastructure.

The Vision Document of the NDA also promises 300 units of electricity for free.