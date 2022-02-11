Punjab polls: 2.15 cr voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates on Feb 20

Chandigarh: Only 93 of the 1,304 candidates in the fray for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls are women, and another two are transgenders, according to officials.



There are nine candidates aged 25 years while six candidates are above 80 years. The oldest person in the fray is 94 years old and he is contesting from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Sri Muktsar

Sahib, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Thursday.

Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at 94 is India's oldest candidate in the fray.

There are 2,14,99,804 registered voters in the state of which 1,12,98,081 are men, 1,02,00,996 women, 727 third genders, 1,58,341 persons with disabilities, 1,09,624 service voters, 1,608 NRI voters and 5,09,205 above the age of 80, Raju said.

There are 24,740 polling stations across 14,684 locations, of which 2,013 polling stations at 1,051 locations are identified as critical, he said.