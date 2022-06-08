Punjab Police sought red-corner notice against gangster days ahead of Moosewala's murder

Chandigarh: With Gangster Goldy Brar claiming the responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Punjab Police has not been leaving any stone unturned to extradite the gangster. Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017, is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



Official Spokesperson of Punjab Police informed that the Punjab Police on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, had already sent the proposal to CBI to issue a Red Corner notice against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India. The spokesperson said that the proposal was sent on the basis of two FIRs at PS City Faridkot.

Punjab Police has also sought the issuance of Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran, which has been sent to CBI on May 5, 2022. Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in the recent past, is now based in Pakistan. He, backed by Pak ISI, has also been responsible in smuggling in huge quantities of arms and ammunition in India. A huge quantity of Arms/Ammunition and IEDs recovered from four terrorists arrested in Karnal in a joint operation with Punjab police, also belonged to Rinda. He was responsible for RPG attack on Intelligence Headquarters through his operatives, a Grenade attack on CIA Office, SBS Nagar, IED attack on police post-Kahlwan in Anandpur Sahib.

The spokesperson said that red corner against Rinda has been sought in three cases of District Patiala under IPC, Arms Act and NDPS Act. The proposal is under process at the level of the CBI, Central National Bureau for liaison with Interpol. He added that on the execution of RCN, extradition proposal shall be moved through MHA and MEA.

Pertinently, the Punjab government is committed in its fight against criminal groups/gangs who are disturbing the peace of the state from foreign soil. In view of the priority of the state government of an exemplary action against criminal groups/gangs, all cases of extradition of foreign-based criminals shall be vigorously pursued in the coming time.