Punjab Police recovers 38 kg heroin, 2 arrested

chandigarh: Amid the ongoing decisive war against the drugs launched on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Sunday achieved yet another great success after SBS Nagar Police has recovered 38 kg heroin concealed in a toolbox of a truck coming from Gujarat, said Director General of Police (Punjab) Gaurav Yadav here.



The DGP said that the Police have arrested two persons including a truck driver identified as Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and his accomplice identified as Bittu, both residents of Balachaur, SBS Nagar besides booking two drug smugglers identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri of Rakkara Dhahan and Som Nath alias Bikko of Karawar. The Police have also impounded the truck bearing registration number PB04V6366, he added.

IGP Ludhiana Range Surinder Pal Singh Parmar accompanied by SSP SBS Nagar Bhagirath Meena, while addressing a press conference in SBS Nagar, said that the police had received secret information that a drug smuggler identified as Rajesh Kumar along with his accomplices Som Nath Bikko, Kulwinder Kinda and Bittu were engaged in the business of supplying large quantities of heroin in different areas of Punjab by bringing the drug from other states through truck.

Following this information, the police immediately registered an FIR, he said.