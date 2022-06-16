Punjab police identify four shooters

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday announced that they have identified four shooters in singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing case. The culprits have been identified as Priyawarat of Sonepat, his associate Ankit, Manu Kusa of Moga, and Jagroop Roopa of Amritsar. However, the alleged assailants are yet to be arrested. Raids are going on at different places to nab them.



The police today described how a small clue found in the vehicle used in the crime followed by technical inputs helped the Punjab Police to unveil the trail of events that occurred before the murder of renowned Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh— popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, which led to the arrest of 10 accused persons including the main conspirator Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime.

Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house at around 5 pm on May 29 along with two persons- Gurwinder Singh (neighbor) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by some unidentified persons. He was driving his Mahindra Thar Vehicle. One of the important leads was the recovery of a fuel receipt (dated May 25, 2022) of the Fatehabad based Petrol Pump from the Balero car, which was used in the crime and later found abandoned near Khayala village about 13 km from the place of crime, said the ADGP AGTF, while adding that a Police team was immediately dispatched to the petrol station of Fatehabad to gather the CCTV Footage on the same day.

"The Police teams have procured CCTV footage and managed to identify one of the persons, possibly a shooter, who was later identified as Priyawarat of Sonipat. The CCTV footage was also procured from the route taken by the Bolero before and after the filling of the diesel at the Petrol Pump station," he said. Similarly, the ownership of the Bolero was traced with the help of engine number and chassis number, he added.

The Police have recovered all the vehicles including Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Corolla, and White Alto car used in the crime. The assailants in Toyota Corolla had stopped and snatched a White Alto car at gunpoint, leaving behind the Corolla, which got damaged during the incident and escaped towards Khara Barnala village followed by the white Bolero Jeep. The white Alto was also found abandoned on May 30, 2022, at 3.30 am near Dharamkot in Moga district and the route taken by the accused was identified from the CCTV footage.