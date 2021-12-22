Punjab police book Majithia in drug case

Chandigarh: The Punjab police have booked SAD President Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law and former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The FIR against the senior SAD leader has been registered at Mohali.



Navjot Singh Sidhu, President of the Punjab Congress, shared this information with people through a series of tweets.

"An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of the drugs trade on the basis of February 2018 Special Task Force (STF report), wherein I demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab's soul," Sidhu said in his tweet.

"After 5.5 years of fight against the corrupt system run by Badal family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF Report against Majithia. Finally, now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence, the first step has been taken!!," said another tweet.

Sidhu has been very vocal for his demand for registration of a case on the basis of February 2018 STF report.

The SAD, however, accused the Congress government of indulging in vendetta politics by registering a false case against former minister Majithia after failing to implicate the top Akali leadership in sacrilege cases as well as to divert attention from its failure in taking action in the case of heinous incidents of sacrilege at Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.