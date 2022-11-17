Punjab Police arrest 3 more in Kotkapura Dera follower killing

Chandigarh: As part of the ongoing drive to make Punjab a crime-free state launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including two main shooters, involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was killed by six shooters outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022.



Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav identified the two arrested shooters as Manpreet Singh alias Mani (26) and Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy (22), both residents of Faridkot, while, the third arrested accused has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Manna, a resident of Sri

Muktsar Sahib.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the Punjab Police had established the identity of two of the main shooters— Manpreet Mani and Bhupinder Goldy— on the very first day and an extensive manhunt was launched by the Police in this regard. "In an intelligence-led joint operation, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur Police and Faridkot

Police nabbed both the shooters from the outskirts of the Hoshiarpur district, when they were waiting to catch a bus to flee to Himachal Pradesh,"

he said.