Punjab orders activation of oxygen plants in PHCs, CHCs

Chandigarh: Amid the rising cases of Omicron at the National level, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni who also holds the department of Health Services and Family Welfare, on Monday ordered to activate all Primary Health Centers (PHSCs), Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Oxygen plants to cater the possible surge of patients.



Reviewing the situation of preventative measures Soni instructed the higher officials of the department to regular check about the bed availability in government as well as private hospitals and asked them to take a thorough review pertaining to vacant

posts of doctors.

He also directed the upgrade of the PHSc to CHCs, CHCs to SDHs (Sub Divisional Hospitals). On the issue of regularizing the services of ANMs, NHM Staff and Asha Workers, the Cabinet Minister said that he will take up the matter with Chief Minister in High powered committee meeting.

During the meeting held at his official's residence here, the Deputy Chief Minister directed that although the number of cases was low currently, all the preparations, including stock of medicines, oxygen tankers, oximeters and other such necessities, should be readied within a short span.

He pointed out in the meeting that symptoms were mild in the new wave of infections and hospitalization was not likely to be required in most cases, so preparations for people getting treated in home isolation should be prioritized.

On the occasion Raj Kamal Chaudhary Principal secretary Health Kumar Rahul, Mission Director National health mission Bhupinder Singh MD Punjab health systems corporation and Dr.

O P Gojra were present.