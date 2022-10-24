Punjab min Aman Arora wishes for Diwali, Bandi Chhod Diwas

Chandigarh: Punjab Information & Public Relations, Housing & Urban Development, and New & Renewable Energy Sources Minister Mr. Aman Arora extended warm wishes to the people of Punjab and the media fraternity on the eve of the festival of lights, Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Diwas.

Urging the people to celebrate the festival with traditional fervor and gaiety rising above the parochial considerations of caste, color, creed, and religion, the Cabinet Minister said, "May this Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas fill the lives of people with joy and happiness coupled with healthy and prosperous future."

In his message, he also prayed to the Almighty that the sacred occasion brings peace, and prosperity besides strengthening the bonds of brotherhood which will pave the way to build Rangla Punjab.

Exhorting the people to celebrate the pious festival responsibly, Aman Arora said, to avoid firecrackers to save the earth from pollution. Celebrate a clean, green and safe

Diwali this time, he appealed earnestly.