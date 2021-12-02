Punjab: Kejriwal announces 2 new guarantees

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced two new guarantees–– revolutionise Punjab's education system and give Rs 1 crore to families of martyrs–– during the AAP's Tiranga Yatra in Pathankot.

The Delhi CM said that his fourth guarantee for Punjab is that AAP will overhaul the condition of Punjab's schools, provide world class education like Delhi for free. He assured the public present that he will build new schools of international standards and provide equal levels of education to the children of poor and rich through the state government schools.

Kejriwal also announced that if any jawan of Punjab serving in the army or Punjab Police is martyred on duty, then their family will be given a Samman Rashi of one crore rupees just the way the AAP government honours its martyrs in the capital. The CM also responded to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's remark at him––Kaale Hai Toh Kya Hua Dilwale Hai–– and said that he may be dark skinned, but his intentions are clear and pious.

The first guarantee included 300 units of free electricity and a 24 hour supply of electricity along with wavering previous electricity bills worth lakhs. The second guarantee included development of Mohalla Clinics in every Pind and colony in Punjab. A total of 16,000 Mohalla Clinics will likely come up along with free treatment for all in the government hospitals. The third guarantee was for women above the age of 18 and will receive Rs 1000 per month in their bank accounts.

"My fourth guarantee is on education.It took us only five years to completely transform the education system in Delhi. That's not it, 2.5 lakh children of the rich studying in private schools got their names cut off and took admission in government schools. Getting admission in IIT is very difficult. This year 450 children of our government schools have got admission in IITs and doctors," Kejriwal said.

The first guarantee under education will be the responsibility of the Punjab government to provide free and good education to every child. The CM said that if voted to power his party led government will build new schools and the existing school buildings will be demolished and new magnificent school buildings will be constructed. All the temporary teachers will be regularised along with a promise of a good salary.

The Delhi government introduced a scheme under which if any soldier living from Delhi is martyred on the border or if anyone from Delhi Police is martyred then the state government assists the family with one crore rupees.