Punjab, Hry HC judges celebrate Yoga Day

chandigarh: Union The International Yoga Day was celebrated at the premises of Punjab & Haryana High Court, Chandigarh under the aegis of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court as per the guidelines of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and Department of Justice, Government of India. Hon'ble Judges, Advocate Generals, Members of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, officers and officials of the High Court participated in the event and showed huge enthusiasm while performing different Yoga asanas and meditation.



Speaking at the occasion, Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court apprised the participants about the benefits of Yoga, saying that it is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition and helps in physical development and mental relaxation as well as development of strength, flexibility and immunity. This is especially important in the present scenario of the pandemic, when the mental and physical health of the people has come under dire stress.