Punjab, Hry BJP leaders want Centre to resolve farm issues amicably

Chandigarh: BJP leaders from Punjab and Haryana have a piece of advice and stern warning to the Centre –handle the farm issues along with the current protests by farmers amicably, else things will further flare up and the two States will be the worst suffers. They have also bemoaned the use of force against agitating farmers.



"There is no doubt that farmers are highly polarized right now. They have been misguided by others but they are not ready to listen to the Centre. Instead of arm twisting or ignoring their demands beyond a point, they should be heard patiently. The Centre should find an amicable solution to the current impasse," said a senior BJP functionary from Punjab, requesting anonymity.

He was of the view that farmers and Punjab are sensitive issues, which need to be handled with care. "Being a border and Sikh dominated State, we cannot be casual in our approach while dealing with farmers from Punjab. The use of force against farmers when they were on way to Delhi was uncalled for and has besmirched the party's image as well," he added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a senior BJP leader from Haryana hoped that the Central government would ensure the current crisis over farm laws ends on a happy note. "Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are different and need to be dealt with accordingly. They were the force behind the Green Revolution," he said.

In reply to a question, the BJP leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that they have spoken to the Central leaders and they have also assured them that they would use dialogue as a tool to deal with the issue. "There is a need to convince farmers as to how open markets in other States have helped farmers improve their financial condition," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Sunday raised the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue on Sunday, saying he appeals to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws to include its construction as one of their demands during their talks with the Centre. He said that SYL was a 'lifeline' for Haryana farmers and its construction was very important for the peasants of the state and he appeals to those participating in and directly or indirectly supporting the farmers' protest to include the issue in their list of demands.