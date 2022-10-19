Punjab & Haryana HC lawyers condemn raid on lawyer's house

New Delhi: The Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association resolved to abstain from work on Tuesday to protest a raid conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the home and office of one Advocate Shelly Sharma, reported by Bar and Bench.

A resolution passed by the Bar Association termed the actions of the NIA as a direct interference in the judicial process of discharging professional duties by a lawyer.

"The NIA cannot raid lawyer's residence cum legal office in this manner and seek privilege communication between the lawyer and the client. Such raids tantamount to direct interference in the judicial proceedings and is nothing but a criminal contempt of court," it stated.

In another resolution, the District Bar Association of Chandigarh also said that it would abstain from work with immediate effect till at least October 20.

As per the district bar body, the NIA team also seized Sharma's mobile on the pretext that it was used by the client to contact her.

"Such act on the part of the NIA reminds us of the colonial days when lawyers who were fighting for cause of justice were targeted. Sadly, the same tactics seems to have come back again."

The resolution further pointed out that advocates were protected from disclosing details of any communication with their clients, and that such privileged communications could not be considered as evidence.