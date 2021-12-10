Punjab govt to welcome victorious farmers in state

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Friday, said that the state government will welcome the sons of the soils after their victorious return from Delhi borders. While congratulating the farmers, khetmazdoors and SKM leaders as well, the Chief Minister said that it was the victory of the people and unmatched unity of the various sections of the society have forced the Modi government to roll back the draconian black bills. Channi said that despite not paying heed to the demands of the farmers for almost an year, the BJP leaders now wanted to en-cash the victory of the farmers and are trying to use it as electoral card in Punjab. CM Channi said that their government has always stood by the farmers and laborers and extended every possible help to the farmers who were fighting for the historic and noble cause to save the agriculture community in the country. He said that their government has also given jobs and financial assistance to the family members of around 350 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation and the remaining families of Shaheed farmers from Punjab would also be facilitated soon.