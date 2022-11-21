Punjab govt to install 300 MV solar power projects

Chandigarh: With an aim at further ramping up renewable energy while utilising natural sources optimally, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government has decided to install Solar Power Photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 300 MW in Punjab.



These projects include 200 MW canal top solar PV power projects and 100 MW floating solar PV power projects on the reservoirs and lakes. This decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora in his office at Punjab Civil Secretariat-1 here on Monday.