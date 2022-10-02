Punjab govt to construct ECBC compliant buildings in Mohali

Chandigarh: In a bid to promote energy conservation and showcase the energy efficiency in the buildings, CM Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government has decided to construct a super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) compliant building in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Revealing this, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said that Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has allocated a dedicated land of 1500 sq.m. to PEDA for construction of Super ECBC building at Sector-65, SAS Nagar to showcase the energy efficiency in the buildings.

This building will be constructed within next 2 years for operation, said the Cabinet Minister while adding that it would be one such kind of model building showcasing the super efficient technologies integrating with passive design features to be constructed as first building in North India.

Additional Chief Secretary New & Renewable Energy Sources A. Venu Prasad apprised that the demonstration super ECBC compliant building will contain all state-of-the-art technologies and this building will be served as Model Building for all the stakeholders, students & general public for awareness in the State. The Design & Construction cost of the proposed Super Energy Efficient Building will be borne by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Chief Executive PEDA Dr. Sumeet Jarangal mentioned that H&UD department has allocated this land under public institutional infrastructure in Sector-65, S.A.S. Nagar near Punjab Mandi Bhawan of around 1500 sq.m. as a role model for stimulating such practices in more government buildings to showcase energy efficiency in the State.