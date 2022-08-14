'Punjab govt to construct 16 new medical colleges'
chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will construct 16 new medical colleges in the state during the coming five years. He said that this will enhance the total tally of medical colleges in the state to 25 thus transforming Punjab into a hub of medical education. He said this while chairing a meeting to review the status of the upcoming five new medical colleges at Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Malerkotla.
Mann said that the state has a glorious legacy of producing world-class doctors across the globe and even today a large number of students pursue medical education to become qualified doctors from here. He lamented that none of the successive governments in the state have focused on establishing quality Medical colleges in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann said that as a result of this a large number of students have to go abroad for getting medical education.
