Punjab govt okays skill varsity, health insurance scheme for 15L families

Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today took a number of decisions, including okaying of rules to promote and develop MSMEs, establishment of a skill development university and approval for recruitment of 160 assistant professors for government colleges.



The Cabinet also accorded approval to custom milling of rice policy for year 2021-22, a health insurance scheme for 15 lakh families and gave its not to appointment of an Excise Inspector on compassionate grounds.

To strengthen industry-oriented teaching, skill training and research in the state, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved the establishment of Private Self-Financed 'Lamrin Tech Skills University' at Railmajra in Balachaur (SBS Nagar).

Fulfilling his government's universal healthcare poll promise, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced free insurance cover for the 15 lakh families who were earlier not included in the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY).

Barring the families of Government Employees/Pensioners, who were already covered under Punjab Medical Attendance Rules, all the remaining nearly 55 lakh families in the state will now come under the ambit of this scheme, an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave the go-ahead for the appointment of Gursher Singh as Excise and Taxation Inspector on compassionate grounds, in one-time relaxation without the case being treated as a precedent.