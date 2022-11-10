Punjab govt not to allow anti-social elements disturb communal harmony

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government will not allow any anti-social element to disturb the hard-earned peace and communal harmony of the state at any cost.

The Chief Minister, while chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of state administration and Punjab police, directed the Senior Police Officers that none of the culprits responsible for the killing of Dera followers should be spared and the accused must be given stern punishment as per law. During the meeting, the Police Officers briefed the Chief Minister about the incident.

The Chief Minister said that this sensitive matter should be thoroughly investigated by the police from every aspect and the case will be taken to a legal conclusion without any bias. He asserted that no criminal incident can be viewed with the narrow aspect of caste or religion and the perpetrators of this crime will not be spared at any cost. Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said, "These unfortunate incidents are being carried out with nefarious designs to dent the strong bonds of our decade-old brotherhood, communal harmony, mutual love and unity".