Punjab govt has simplified procedure for speedy CLUs, says Aman Arora

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has simplified procedures to enable speedy clearances of Change Of Land Use (CLU) certificates, completion certificates, layout and building plans. This has been done by decentralising regulatory approvals that empower Urban Development Authorities, to grant approvals.



Terming Ease of Doing Business as the topmost priority of the Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that this decision will go a long way for quick disposal of cases within stipulated time frame as the H&UD department has delegated powers at the local level for granting regulatory approvals.

The move will empower urban development authorities in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda as regulatory approvals will be granted at their own level, Aman Arora said, adding that these authorities are headed by Chief Administrators (CAs).

Now, Chief Administrators can grant licenses to all categories of colonies, said Principal Secretary H&UD Ajoy Kumar Sinha while adding that a committee under CA of the concerned Authority will grant approval for Layout Plans for Residential/Industrial/Commercial Colony, Mega Projects and Industrial Parks (including extensions of existing projects). The committee has also been empowered to grant Building Plans approval for all standalone projects other than industries above 15 acres, all allotted/auctioned chunk sites above one acre including industry and chunk sites within approved private projects above one acre.

A committee under Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) of concerned Authority would have power to grant Building Plan approvals for all allotted/auctioned chunk sites up to one acre including industry and all other plots up to one acre in urban estates/approved projects of H&UD, he added.

Chief Town Planner PUDA would be empowered to grant approval for compounding of education/medical/ religious/social charitable institutes, farm house above 15 acres and commercial including hotel and eating joints.