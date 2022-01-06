Punjab govt forms committee to probe lapses during PM's visit

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high level committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.



The committee, which will submit its report within three days, comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab Government has constituted a high level committee, the spokesperson said.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'life threat' gimmick was aimed at toppling a democratically elected government in the state.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone of several development works worth Rs 18 crore, the Chief Minister unequivocally said that there was no threat to life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but he cancelled his program on Wednesday because of thin presence of people in BJP's rally.

CM Channi said that the false pretext on which PM cancelled his visit is a part of larger conspiracy to defame Punjab and murder democracy in the state on lines of what was done earlier in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said that how can the life of PM be threatened if the protestors were more than a kilometre away from him. He said that at the place where cavalcade of PM stopped not even a slogan was raised then how his life was threatened.

Channi reminded the PM that Punjabis have sacrificed life for unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country adding that they can never pose any danger to life and security of PM.

The Chief Minister said that PM is a respected leader of nation but it doesn't behove a leader of his stature to indulging in such cheap theatricals.

He said that the thin presence of public in rally has exposed the poor position of BJP in the state which is not going down well to its entire leadership. Citing a comparison, CM Channi said that weather was poor on Wednesday also and is poor on Thursday too but there were very few takers for BJP's rally whereas the rally of Congress across state are swelling with people.

The Chief Minister said that Wednesday's gimmick by the PM and his coterie is aimed at imposing President rule in state. However, he reminded the PM that Punjab can be won only by love and not by pressure.