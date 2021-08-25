Punjab farmers call off stir as CM assures hike in sugarcane prices

Chandigarh: Farmers seeking a hike in sugarcane prices called off their agitation after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured them of Rs 360 per quintal for it on Tuesday.

The CM announced a hike of Rs 35 per quintal in the state assured price (SAP) of sugarcane after a meeting with farmer leaders here.

Farmers had blocked a national highway and rail tracks in Jalandhar, saying the recent hike announced by the state government was inadequate as their

production cost had spiralled considerably.

Their demand had also got the backing of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who demanded better prices for Punjab farmers.

The farmers' stir had entered fifth day on Tuesday. According to an official spokesperson, agreeing to the demand for a hike in cane pries, the CM said Punjab's fiscal situation had prevented adequate increase in the state advised price for the past three to four years.

The CM said farmers were not to blame for the problem, which was caused by Punjab's poor finances, the spokesperson added.

According to the official, the CM said he was always with farmers and wanted to do his best for their welfare but the state's fiscal crisis had prevented him from increasing SAP earlier.

Balancing the needs of farmers with those of the cooperative and private sugar mill owners was tough, given the prevailing fiscal situation, said the Chief Minister.