Punjab enhances penalties for schools failing to implement Punjabi as compulsory subject

Chandigarh: In a bid to strictly enforce the implementation of Punjabi as compulsory subject for all students of 1st to 10th Class across the state, the Punjab Cabinet on Sunday approved amendment in Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008 to enhance the penalties from Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively for contravening the provisions of the said Act.



The Cabinet also gave a go ahead to introduce this Bill in the current session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, any school, which contravenes the provisions of this Act or the rules, made thereunder for a month for the first time, shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 50,000. Provided that if such a school contravenes the provisions of this Act or the rules made thereunder for a month for the second time, then it shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. Provided further that if such a school contravenes the provisions of this Act or the rules made thereunder for a month for the third time and thereafter, then it shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 2 lakh.

Notably, the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008 was enacted by the State Government with the objective to provide for learning of Punjabi as compulsory subject by all students studying in 1st to 10th Class and for learning of other languages also and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Sub-section 1 of Section 8 of the said Act relates to imposition of penalties upon Schools that violate the provisions of the said Act.

Gives nod to amend official language Act, 1967



The Cabinet also approved amendment in the Official Language Act, 1967 by including Section 8 (3) under Section 8 (d) of the Punjab State Language (Amendment) Act, 2008 according to which in addition to punishment the provision of penalty against officers/officials who do not conduct official business in Punjabi language has been made. Accordingly, the provision has been made against the officer or official for violating the provisions of Punjab State Language Act, 1967 and Amendment Act, 2008 and various notifications made there under. As per this

provision, a first time guilty officer or official can be fined Rs 500 as per the recommendations of the competent authority i.e. Director, Language Department, Punjab. The second offense carries a fine of upto Rs 2,000 and the third offense carries a fine to the extent upto Rs 5,000.