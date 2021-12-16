Punjab: EC launches voter awareness drive

Chandigarh: Amid the echoes of Punjabi Boliyan and Claps followed by Gidha performance, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Thursday flagged off Voter Awareness Vans as part of a voter awareness campaign in the state. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr. S Karuna Raju was also present on the occasion.

A total of 30 Mobile Vans, equipped with LED and Audio systems, will roam across the state to create voter education and awareness on various aspects including registration, ethical voting, and EVM-VVPAT. Bigger districts will get two vans each, while, one each van will be handed over to smaller districts.

After flagging off the awareness vans, the Commission team unveiled the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) exhibition showcasing various audiovisual creatives and ongoing field activities

in the state.

The Commission team then interacted with the different types of voters including First Time voters, Persons with Disability (PwD) voters, and Transgenders present on the occasion and encouraged them to sensitize maximum people for enhanced electoral participation. The Hon'ble Commission also felicitated these voters.