Punjab CM Singh, Sidhu agree on strategic policy group

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agreed to set up a 10-member strategic policy group to ensure better coordination between the party and the state government and expedite implementation of various government programmes.



The development is seen as a sign of thaw between Singh and Sidhu, amid the ongoing tussle between the two of them.

In another development, the chief minister has deputed his ministers to sit at Congress Bhawan here for interacting with the party cadre and public.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had earlier advised that the Punjab government and the state unit of the party must work together.

To be headed by the chief minister, the Group will have Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary as members along with Sidhu.

The four state Congress working presidents, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel, and Pargat Singh will also be members.

The decision was taken on Friday when Sidhu, along with Nagra and Pargat, called on the chief minister to discuss Punjab related issues and steps to strengthen party-government coordination, a statement here said.

The Group will hold weekly meetings in consultation with other ministers and experts as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the

same, it said.

In another decision, which came after Sidhu wrote a letter to the chief minister, Singh has also assigned his cabinet colleagues the task of being available in Punjab Congress Bhawan, the party's state headquarter here, every day, by rotation, for meetings with MLAs and other party functionaries to discuss issues relating to their constituencies or areas and address

any grievances.

One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours between 11 am and 2 pm, the roster for which has been put up by Sidhu on his Twitter handle, and in any case the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it for some reason, he or she shall arrange for a substitute in consultation with any other minister.

The arrangement will be in place five days in a week, from Monday to Friday, said the chief minister, adding that this will help in better coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections.