Punjab CM says he will get self vaccinated in next phase

Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he would get himself vaccinated in the next phase as he rolled out the COVID-19 inoculation drive here.

Four healthcare workers, including three doctors, were administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine in the presence of the chief minister at civil hospital here.

Amarinder Singh also gifted saplings to these five healthcare workers as a token of appreciation.

The chief minister said it was his desire to get vaccinated first but in accordance with the directives of the Government of India only healthcare workers could be covered in the first phase.

"I would definitely get myself vaccinated in the next phase," he said.

Singh said the vaccine would be administered to the health workers first, followed by the Army and police personnel, in line with the guidelines of the Government of India.

In the first phase, 1.74 lakh health workers would be inoculated.