Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of medical institute at Sangrur
chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid the foundation stone of Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district of Punjab to come up over an area of 25 acres with an estimated cost of nearly Rs. 345.00 crore.
Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to provide quality medical facilities to people, the Chief Minister said that this institute will be a step forward in this direction. He said that this project will be a humble and befitting tribute to the great religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony to people.
He envisioned that this college will emerge Sangrur as a hub of medical education in the entire region. He said that the project will include the upgradation of the existing Civil Hospital Sangrur from 220 bedded to 360 beds. He directed the officers to ensure that the work was completed in a time-bound manner adding that work on Medical college will be completed by March 31, 2023, and academic session will start on April 1.
