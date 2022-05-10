Punjab CM Mann directs cops to launch crackdown on drugs

chandigarh: Showing zero tolerance towards the menace of drugs, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday categorically directed the police force to launch a major crackdown on the unscrupulous elements selling drugs besides also tightening the noose around any political functionary interfering with anti-drug campaign.



Chairing a high level meeting of STF team led by its Chief Harpreet Sidhu here at his official residence, Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said that neither political persons nor officers would be spared at any cost, if found conniving with the drug mafia. He, however, asked the police officers to work freely without any political pressure with a sharpened focus to make Punjab a drug free state. Without mincing any words, the Chief Minister said, "To my mind, some police officers might have been working earlier under certain compulsions but all the officers are not alike. However, few drug peddlers might be getting political patronage in past but now this shall not happen and all of you should work fearlessly in a direction to wipe out the slur of drugs from the state".

Emphasizing the need to break the supply chain of drugs, Bhagwant Mann asked the police officers to arrest those who are actually selling drugs not the drug addicts as these persons have already become victims of the drug mafia.

He said that with this initiative, the backbone of the supply chain would be broken and Punjab would soon become a drug-free state adding this could not be accomplished without the wholehearted support of police force.