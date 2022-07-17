Punjab CM launches campaign to clean rivers

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the launch of a statewide campaign to clean rivers and drains of the state.

Addressing a gathering here during a function to mark 22nd anniversary of cleaning of holy Kali Bein, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is a sacred land of great Gurus and saints, who have shown us the way to preserve the environment.

He said that following in the footsteps of the Gurus, the state government will soon embark upon a massive campaign to clean the natural resources in form of rivers and drains in the state. Bhagwant Mann said that while there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause, he called upon people to support it and make the campaign a mass movement.

He said that the state was making concerted efforts to enhance the green cover in the state, for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryiwal Lehar has been started. Mann urged the people to come forward to support the campaign to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free.