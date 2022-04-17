Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 718 newly recruited employees of PSTCL

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to 718 newly recruited officers/employees of PSTCL here on Saturday on the formation day of PSTCL.



The CM also addressed newly recruited officers/employees of Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL) at a function organized on the occasion of the foundation day of the PSTCL here.

Earlier, while congratulating the newly recruits in the PSTCL on its founders day, Mann exhorted the youth to come forward to contribute for rebuilding the state.

Welcoming the Chief Minister and newly recruited officers and employees, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said that transmission capacity of PSTCL would be enhanced to 39588 in 2022 as compared to 38160 in 2021.

Prominent among present on the occasion included Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and CMD PSTCL A Venu Prasad, Principal Secretary Local Bodies AK Sinha, Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, Director Local Bodies Puneet Goyal besides other senior officers of the PSPCL and PSTCL.