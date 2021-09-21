Punjab CM gets miscreant arrested

Chandigarh: Following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab Police has arrested a person who had tried to cause damage to the statue of Bharat Ratna Baba Sahib Dr BR Ambedkar in Phillaur town of Jalandhar district on Monday midnight.



The accused has been identified as Bhiku Meena (25) a resident of Jawania village in district Husan Nijra of Madhya Pradesh. Bhiku Meena had tried to damage the statue by throwing a stone and a flower pot.

Upon being appraised of the event, the Chief Minister described it as a very unfortunate and tragic incident which has bruised the psyche of people who respect Baba Sahib Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of Indian constitution. Urging the people to exercise restraint, he said that exemplary action will be ensured against the miscreants indulging in these types of dastardly acts.

Channi unequivocally said that no one will be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace in the state.