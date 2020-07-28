Top
Punjab CM condemns attempts to convert gurdwara into mosque in Pak

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned the attempts reportedly being made to convert a famous gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore city into a mosque.

"Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque.

"Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence," Singh said in a tweet.

Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan is a historical shrine where Bhai Taru Singh made the supreme sacrifice in 1745.

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reports of attempts being made to convert the gurdwara at Naulakha Bazaar into a mosque.

