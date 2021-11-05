Punjab CM Channi vows to restore pristine glory of state

Chandigarh: Vowing to restore the pristine glory of Punjab, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that state will be soon transformed into 'Golden Sparrow of India'.



Addressing the gathering here on Friday at 111th Sri Vishwakarma Pooja Utsav the Chief Minister said that concerted efforts will be made for the holistic development of the state on one hand and prosperity of its people on the other. Evoking Lord Vishwakarma ji, the divine architect of the entire universe, he said that with the blessings of Lord a mechanism is being evolved to put the state on trajectory of high economic growth. CM Channi said that no stone is being left unturned for comprehensive development of the state.

Terming his government as the Government of common man, for the common man and by the common man, the Chief Minister said that from day one his major thrust is only ensuring transparent, responsive and citizen centric administration. He said several path breaking initiatives including cheap power, Basera scheme, ownership rights to people living within Lal Lakeer and others have been already initiated by his government. CM Channi said that not only this but several other decisions will be taken in the coming days.

The Chief Minister said that gone are the days when common man, peasant, farmers, employees and others have to look towards the government for their problems. He said that one amongst them is the Chief Minister of state adding that he is duty bound to serve the state in right earnest. CM Channi further said top priority is being accorded for ensuring all-round progress of the state.