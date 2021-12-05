Punjab CM Channi pays rich tributes to Vidhan Sabha Speaker's mother

Chandigarh: Glowing tributes were paid to Mata Raj Rani, the mother of Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana KP Singh, by several eminent personalities here at Gurudwara Tibbi Sahib during her Bhog and Antim Ardas at Roop Nagar.



Paying rich tributes to Mata Raj Rani ji, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recalled his warm ties with the family since long and said that the death of Smt Raj Rani Ji was a huge personal loss to him. He said Mata Ji was a pious and religious soul who played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of her progeny through imparting higher education to them. CM Channi said Mata Raj Rani Ji's farsightedness and her passion for educating her children and grandchildren was evident from the fact that her son is serving the state and its people by elevating on highest constitutional post of Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Paying homage to Mata Raj Rani ji, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the family members, friends and relatives in this hour of grief. He said the presence of thousands of people from all walks of life, who have converged here on the Bhog and Antim Ardas of Mata Ji reflects how highly she was respected by the people in the region. CM Channi described Mata Ji as a great visionary and worldly wise who got her children well educated to succeed in their life and serve the society, at a time when people had least awareness about the significance of education.