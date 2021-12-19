Punjab CM Channi lays foundation stones of development projects worth `87 crore

Chandigarh: In a bonanza for the Zira assembly constituency, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday laid the Foundation stones of a slew of development projects in the Zira constituency at a cost of Rs. 87 crore.

These included Civil Hospital (Rs. 50 crores) which would come up in 5.5 acres, Administrative Complex (Rs. 12 crores), Bus stand (Rs. 6.50 crore) at Makhu, and an ITI to be named after Late. Inderjit Singh Zira (Rs. 12.50 crore) and Sub Tehsil at Mallanwala (Rs. 5.85 crores).

Further, acceding to the demand made by the MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, the Chief Minister also announced Rs. 1 crore for the stadium at Zira besides announcing Rs. 10 crores for the cleaning of the Makhu drain. He also announced making the Numberdari system hereditary.

In his address at Dana Mandi, the Chief Minister said that now the political system has come out of the royal households and serving the people at their doorsteps thus leading towards the creation of a new and resurgent Punjab.

Taking on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Chief Minister said that the century-old party has been ruined by the Sukhbir - Majithia combine who patronize drugs and corruption. "Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is no better as he has no vision for he knows nothing about the culture of Punjab whom he intends to rule by whatever means", said Channi while castigating AAP leadership adding that from earlier 20 the number of party MLAs in Punjab has dwindled down to 10 and out of earlier 4 MPs it now has only one which is a testimony to the state of affairs in the party.