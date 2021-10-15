Punjab CM Channi lays foundation stone of slew of devp projects

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced that Parks would come up across the entire State as sound health is of paramount importance owing to the fast changing lifestyles in modern era. He was responding to the demand put forward by the Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal for a park in Bathinda alongside Bathinda branch canal.



The Chief Minister while greeting people on the occasion of Dussehra describing the festival as the symbol of triumph of good over evil, said that urban development is the focus area for him and he has a roadmap for the same which includes robust Sewerage system, spacious market places and parks.

"The benefits of all the government schemes must reach down to the last beneficiary in a hassle free manner", added the Chief Minister.

Dedicating Shaheed Sepoy Sandeep Singh memorial chowk at Paras Ram Nagar, to the public and paying floral tributes, the Chief Minister said that he feels blessed to meet the parents of the martyr who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation in Surankot (J&K) on August 2, 1999. "I particularly admire the armymen and the teachers as one carries the spirit of patriotism inside their hearts while the other builds the nation", said Channi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal also greeted the people on Dussehra. Paying glowing tributes to the five soldiers martyred a few days ago in J&K, he said that although India is a peace loving country but gives a befitting reply to the enemy who considers it a weak nation. Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of canal lining and the renovation work of the Bathinda branch at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Besides, the CM also laid the foundation stone of Balwant Gargi multipurpose auditorium at Rose Garden, Bathinda.