Punjab CM Channi kickstarts slew of projects for Ghanaur

Chandigarh: To ensure the overall development of Ghanaur assembly constituency, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced Sub Division status for Ghanaur, which would be formally approved in the next Cabinet meeting. CM Channi kickstarted a slew of projects to the tune of Rs. 269 crore during a Vikas rally here at Grain Market. These projects comprised laying of foundation stones worth Rs. 137 crore, including Rs. 105 crores for strengthening road infrastructure in the constituency and Rs. 32 crore for various Sewerage and clean drinking water schemes.



The Chief Minister also inaugurated the development-centric works worth Rs. 132 crores for the constituency.

In a further bonanza worth Rs. 28 crores for the Ghanaur constituency, Channi announced Rs 10 crore each for pending development works and pending link roads and their rejuvenation, Rs 4.75 crore for widening of Narwana canal kutcha path by 12 feet from Kheri Gandian to Ghanaur apart from 12.33 Km long road, Rs 1 crore each for the university college auditorium at Ghanaur and Rajput Bhawan at village Dahrian, Rs 50 lakh for construction of Guru Ravidass Bhawan at village Ajraur, Rs 10 lakh for sprucing up of Allahrakkha gaushala, Rs 27 lakh for according new look to the gaushala at village Sonemajra and Rs 50 lakh for construction of Holy Sri Gita Ji Bhawan.